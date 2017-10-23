Edition:
Pico Far East Holdings Ltd (0752.HK)

0752.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-2.11%)
Prev Close
HK$3.31
Open
HK$3.32
Day's High
HK$3.32
Day's Low
HK$3.22
Volume
1,007,800
Avg. Vol
509,569
52-wk High
HK$3.54
52-wk Low
HK$2.23

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- October 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 1 4,084.00 4,084.00 4,084.00 4,633.00
Year Ending Oct-18 1 4,284.00 4,284.00 4,284.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 1 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.26
Year Ending Oct-18 1 0.26 0.26 0.26 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 4,084.00 4,084.00 4,084.00 4,084.00 4,633.00
Year Ending Oct-18 4,284.00 4,284.00 4,284.00 4,284.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.26
Year Ending Oct-18 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

