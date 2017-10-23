Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 33,014.40 33,087.00 32,941.70 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 113,669.00 118,947.00 108,404.00 113,429.00 Year Ending Dec-18 15 123,007.00 139,185.00 112,100.00 118,469.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.29 0.35 0.25 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 1.17 1.73 1.02 0.93 Year Ending Dec-18 15 1.27 1.86 0.98 0.93