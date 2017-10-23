ZTE Corp (0763.HK)
0763.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
25.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-1.50 (-5.59%)
HK$-1.50 (-5.59%)
Prev Close
HK$26.85
HK$26.85
Open
HK$26.50
HK$26.50
Day's High
HK$26.60
HK$26.60
Day's Low
HK$25.05
HK$25.05
Volume
33,997,899
33,997,899
Avg. Vol
12,763,063
12,763,063
52-wk High
HK$31.10
HK$31.10
52-wk Low
HK$10.40
HK$10.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.29
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.53
|2.61
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|33,014.40
|33,087.00
|32,941.70
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|113,669.00
|118,947.00
|108,404.00
|113,429.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|123,007.00
|139,185.00
|112,100.00
|118,469.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.29
|0.35
|0.25
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|1.17
|1.73
|1.02
|0.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|1.27
|1.86
|0.98
|0.93
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|27,977.20
|28,266.00
|288.81
|1.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22,692.70
|25,744.60
|3,051.91
|13.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|26,835.60
|23,485.90
|3,349.73
|12.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|34,846.90
|24,028.90
|10,817.99
|31.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|18,289.40
|18,613.00
|323.64
|1.77
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.14
|0.26
|0.12
|85.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.23
|0.29
|0.06
|26.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|-0.24
|-0.28
|0.04
|-17.21
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|33,014.40
|33,014.40
|33,014.40
|33,014.40
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|113,669.00
|113,669.00
|112,282.00
|111,807.00
|113,429.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|123,007.00
|123,007.00
|120,395.00
|119,675.00
|118,469.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.29
|0.29
|0.26
|0.26
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.17
|1.17
|1.08
|1.04
|0.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.27
|1.27
|1.16
|1.13
|0.93
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-ZTE unit acquires 48 pct stake in NETAŞ TELEKOMÜNİKASYON A.Ş. for $101.3 mln
- ZTE Corp says preliminary 9-mth profit up 36.6 pct y/y
- BRIEF-ZTE's 9-month preliminary net profit up 36.6 pct, sees 2017 net profit up sharply
- BRIEF-ZTE updates on joint tendering entity to bid for Wenzhou public security communications project
- BRIEF-ZTE Corp elects Shao Weilin as executive vice president and CFO