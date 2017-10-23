Edition:
ZTE Corp (0763.HK)

0763.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.50 (-5.59%)
Prev Close
HK$26.85
Open
HK$26.50
Day's High
HK$26.60
Day's Low
HK$25.05
Volume
33,997,899
Avg. Vol
12,763,063
52-wk High
HK$31.10
52-wk Low
HK$10.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.29 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.53 2.61 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 33,014.40 33,087.00 32,941.70 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 113,669.00 118,947.00 108,404.00 113,429.00
Year Ending Dec-18 15 123,007.00 139,185.00 112,100.00 118,469.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.29 0.35 0.25 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 1.17 1.73 1.02 0.93
Year Ending Dec-18 15 1.27 1.86 0.98 0.93

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 27,977.20 28,266.00 288.81 1.03
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22,692.70 25,744.60 3,051.91 13.45
Quarter Ending Dec-12 26,835.60 23,485.90 3,349.73 12.48
Quarter Ending Jun-12 34,846.90 24,028.90 10,817.99 31.04
Quarter Ending Mar-12 18,289.40 18,613.00 323.64 1.77
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.14 0.26 0.12 85.71
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.23 0.29 0.06 26.09
Quarter Ending Dec-12 -0.24 -0.28 0.04 -17.21

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 33,014.40 33,014.40 33,014.40 33,014.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 113,669.00 113,669.00 112,282.00 111,807.00 113,429.00
Year Ending Dec-18 123,007.00 123,007.00 120,395.00 119,675.00 118,469.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.29 0.29 0.26 0.26 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.21 0.21 0.21 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.17 1.17 1.08 1.04 0.93
Year Ending Dec-18 1.27 1.27 1.16 1.13 0.93

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

