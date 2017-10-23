Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 2,053.32 2,092.36 2,032.00 2,075.84 Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,118.31 2,210.00 2,045.00 2,197.74 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.47 0.51 0.43 0.47 Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.48 0.54 0.43 0.47 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -1.90 -1.90 -1.90 -5.30