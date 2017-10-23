Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (0778.HK)
0778.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
HK$9.36
Open
HK$9.34
Day's High
HK$9.40
Day's Low
HK$9.32
Volume
1,729,775
Avg. Vol
2,282,449
52-wk High
HK$9.82
52-wk Low
HK$8.51
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|2,053.32
|2,092.36
|2,032.00
|2,075.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|2,118.31
|2,210.00
|2,045.00
|2,197.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.47
|0.51
|0.43
|0.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|0.48
|0.54
|0.43
|0.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-1.90
|-1.90
|-1.90
|-5.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|426.06
|425.69
|0.37
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|381.39
|392.56
|11.17
|2.93
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|293.15
|291.59
|1.56
|0.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|247.75
|259.22
|11.47
|4.63
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|227.89
|231.95
|4.06
|1.78
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,053.32
|2,053.32
|2,053.32
|2,055.66
|2,075.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,118.31
|2,118.31
|2,118.31
|2,120.97
|2,197.74
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|0.46
|0.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|0.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0