Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (0778.HK)

0778.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
HK$9.36
Open
HK$9.34
Day's High
HK$9.40
Day's Low
HK$9.32
Volume
1,729,775
Avg. Vol
2,282,449
52-wk High
HK$9.82
52-wk Low
HK$8.51

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 2,053.32 2,092.36 2,032.00 2,075.84
Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,118.31 2,210.00 2,045.00 2,197.74
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.47 0.51 0.43 0.47
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.48 0.54 0.43 0.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -1.90 -1.90 -1.90 -5.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 426.06 425.69 0.37 0.09
Quarter Ending Dec-13 381.39 392.56 11.17 2.93
Quarter Ending Dec-12 293.15 291.59 1.56 0.53
Quarter Ending Mar-12 247.75 259.22 11.47 4.63
Quarter Ending Dec-11 227.89 231.95 4.06 1.78

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,053.32 2,053.32 2,053.32 2,055.66 2,075.84
Year Ending Dec-18 2,118.31 2,118.31 2,118.31 2,120.97 2,197.74
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.46 0.47
Year Ending Dec-18 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust News

