Edition:
India

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd (0787.HK)

0787.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.90
Open
HK$0.91
Day's High
HK$0.91
Day's Low
HK$0.88
Volume
68,967,064
Avg. Vol
42,658,509
52-wk High
HK$1.27
52-wk Low
HK$0.67

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 29,800.60 29,800.60 29,800.60 30,527.50
Year Ending Dec-18 1 34,141.30 34,141.30 34,141.30 31,863.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.12

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 29,800.60 29,800.60 31,475.40 31,475.40 30,527.50
Year Ending Dec-18 34,141.30 34,141.30 35,065.10 35,065.10 31,863.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd News