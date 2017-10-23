Global Brands Group Holding Ltd (0787.HK)
0787.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.90
Open
HK$0.91
Day's High
HK$0.91
Day's Low
HK$0.88
Volume
68,967,064
Avg. Vol
42,658,509
52-wk High
HK$1.27
52-wk Low
HK$0.67
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|29,800.60
|29,800.60
|29,800.60
|30,527.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|34,141.30
|34,141.30
|34,141.30
|31,863.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.12
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29,800.60
|29,800.60
|31,475.40
|31,475.40
|30,527.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34,141.30
|34,141.30
|35,065.10
|35,065.10
|31,863.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Global Brands Group says unit to sell 49 pct stake in Abg-Frye Llc to ABG
- BRIEF-Global Brands Group Holding updates acquisition of assets of BCBG brands
- BRIEF-Global Brands says Dow Peter Famulak resigns as executive director
- BRIEF-Global Brands Group Holding updates on acquisition of assets relating to BCBG Brands