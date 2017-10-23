Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd (0798.HK)
0798.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$0.77
Open
HK$0.77
Day's High
HK$0.78
Day's Low
HK$0.75
Volume
6,300,000
Avg. Vol
11,708,999
52-wk High
HK$0.90
52-wk Low
HK$0.58
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union says entered financial services agreement
- BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union says unit enters JV agreement with Excellence Real Estate Group
- BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding posts HY revenue of RMB1.30 bln
- BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union expects HY net profit to increase by about 70%
- BRIEF-China Electronics Optics Valley Union notes increase in trading volume of shares