IGG Inc (0799.HK)

0799.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$10.84
Open
HK$10.92
Day's High
HK$10.92
Day's Low
HK$10.68
Volume
5,810,713
Avg. Vol
19,724,536
52-wk High
HK$14.30
52-wk Low
HK$5.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 2 2 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.73 1.73 1.54 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 178.69 178.69 178.69 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 626.50 656.21 605.00 355.69
Year Ending Dec-18 14 783.49 925.01 708.00 352.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.13 0.14 0.12 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.16 0.19 0.14 0.06

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 57.13 50.21 6.93 12.12
Quarter Ending Mar-15 54.42 53.58 0.83 1.53
Quarter Ending Dec-14 58.98 60.54 1.56 2.65
Quarter Ending Sep-14 54.47 52.18 2.29 4.20
Quarter Ending Jun-14 50.60 47.84 2.76 5.45
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.01 0.01 0.00 30.00
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.01 0.01 0.00 30.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 178.69 178.69 178.69 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 626.50 626.50 630.30 624.46 355.69
Year Ending Dec-18 783.49 783.49 781.18 746.31 352.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

