Edition:
India

Value Partners Group Ltd (0806.HK)

0806.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-2.46%)
Prev Close
HK$8.14
Open
HK$8.12
Day's High
HK$8.14
Day's Low
HK$7.94
Volume
5,474,000
Avg. Vol
7,571,806
52-wk High
HK$8.75
52-wk Low
HK$6.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.43 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2,125.95 2,631.05 1,757.67 2,320.83
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,561.86 3,808.05 1,923.00 2,676.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.35 0.50 0.21 0.34
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.42 0.68 0.27 0.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,125.95 2,125.95 2,125.95 2,133.12 2,320.83
Year Ending Dec-18 2,561.86 2,561.86 2,561.86 2,539.89 2,676.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.34
Year Ending Dec-18 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Value Partners Group Ltd News

» More 0806.HK News