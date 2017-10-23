Value Partners Group Ltd (0806.HK)
0806.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-2.46%)
Prev Close
HK$8.14
Open
HK$8.12
Day's High
HK$8.14
Day's Low
HK$7.94
Volume
5,474,000
Avg. Vol
7,571,806
52-wk High
HK$8.75
52-wk Low
HK$6.04
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|2,125.95
|2,631.05
|1,757.67
|2,320.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|2,561.86
|3,808.05
|1,923.00
|2,676.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.35
|0.50
|0.21
|0.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|0.42
|0.68
|0.27
|0.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,125.95
|2,125.95
|2,125.95
|2,133.12
|2,320.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,561.86
|2,561.86
|2,561.86
|2,539.89
|2,676.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Value Partners Group's unaudited AUM as at Aug 31 were US$16.4 bln
- BRIEF-Value Partners Group says HY profit attributable was HK$ 219.5 mln
- BRIEF-Value Partners Group buys properties in Japan
- BRIEF-Value Partners Group expects HY consolidated profit attributable to increase
- BRIEF-Value Partners Group clarifies on fraudulent websites