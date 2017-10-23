Edition:
Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust (0808.HK)

0808.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
HK$3.36
Open
HK$3.35
Day's High
HK$3.35
Day's Low
HK$3.33
Volume
580,000
Avg. Vol
1,563,770
52-wk High
HK$3.47
52-wk Low
HK$3.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 451.00 457.00 445.00 469.67
Year Ending Dec-18 2 461.00 468.00 454.00 480.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 451.00 451.00 451.00 451.50 469.67
Year Ending Dec-18 461.00 461.00 461.00 462.00 480.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

