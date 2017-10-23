Shimao Property Holdings Ltd (0813.HK)
0813.HK on Hong Kong Stock
17.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
17.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.12%)
HK$0.02 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
HK$17.20
HK$17.20
Open
HK$17.32
HK$17.32
Day's High
HK$17.48
HK$17.48
Day's Low
HK$17.02
HK$17.02
Volume
3,243,730
3,243,730
Avg. Vol
7,846,664
7,846,664
52-wk High
HK$18.92
HK$18.92
52-wk Low
HK$9.80
HK$9.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|12
|12
|12
|(3) HOLD
|3
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.92
|2.04
|2.04
|2.04
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|67,219.00
|72,957.00
|61,977.00
|66,364.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|77,570.80
|89,593.90
|66,741.00
|71,576.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|2.11
|2.34
|1.57
|2.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|2.46
|2.75
|1.87
|2.22
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|18.59
|20.39
|16.80
|7.68
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|67,219.00
|67,219.00
|67,163.50
|66,225.60
|66,364.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|77,570.80
|77,570.80
|77,328.60
|74,676.20
|71,576.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.11
|2.11
|2.10
|2.01
|2.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.46
|2.46
|2.45
|2.31
|2.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
- Fitch Maintains Guangzhou R&F's 'BB' Ratings on Watch Negative
- BRIEF-Shimao Property posts HY net profit from core business attributable of RMB3.66 bln
- BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings posts HY net profit attributableto equity holders of Shanghai Shimao of RMB1.40 bln
- ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors chase yield in perps
- Fitch Places Guangzhou R&F's 'BB' Ratings on Watch Negative