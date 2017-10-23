Edition:
India

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd (0813.HK)

0813.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
HK$17.20
Open
HK$17.32
Day's High
HK$17.48
Day's Low
HK$17.02
Volume
3,243,730
Avg. Vol
7,846,664
52-wk High
HK$18.92
52-wk Low
HK$9.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 12 12 12
(3) HOLD 3 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.92 2.04 2.04 2.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 67,219.00 72,957.00 61,977.00 66,364.00
Year Ending Dec-18 22 77,570.80 89,593.90 66,741.00 71,576.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 2.11 2.34 1.57 2.05
Year Ending Dec-18 23 2.46 2.75 1.87 2.22
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.59 20.39 16.80 7.68

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 67,219.00 67,219.00 67,163.50 66,225.60 66,364.00
Year Ending Dec-18 77,570.80 77,570.80 77,328.60 74,676.20 71,576.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.11 2.11 2.10 2.01 2.05
Year Ending Dec-18 2.46 2.46 2.45 2.31 2.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd News

» More 0813.HK News