Central China Real Estate Ltd (0832.HK)
0832.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$3.77
Open
HK$3.80
Day's High
HK$3.80
Day's Low
HK$3.66
Volume
13,033,324
Avg. Vol
5,304,717
52-wk High
HK$3.82
52-wk Low
HK$1.54
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|1.75
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|16,225.00
|17,980.00
|13,308.00
|15,989.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|19,459.30
|23,047.00
|15,802.00
|19,047.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.45
|0.59
|0.37
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.56
|0.77
|0.43
|0.47
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16,225.00
|16,225.00
|16,225.00
|14,969.70
|15,989.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19,459.30
|19,459.30
|19,459.30
|17,146.00
|19,047.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.43
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.51
|0.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Central china says Group achieved property contracted sales of RMB4,183 million in Sept 2017
- BRIEF-Central China Real Estate updates on August, 2017 property contracted sales
- BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says HY net profit RMB405 mln
- BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says Henan Zhiteng enters equity transfer agreement
- BRIEF-Central China Real Estate expects to record an increase in profit for HY