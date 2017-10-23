Edition:
India

Central China Real Estate Ltd (0832.HK)

0832.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$3.77
Open
HK$3.80
Day's High
HK$3.80
Day's Low
HK$3.66
Volume
13,033,324
Avg. Vol
5,304,717
52-wk High
HK$3.82
52-wk Low
HK$1.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 1.75 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 16,225.00 17,980.00 13,308.00 15,989.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3 19,459.30 23,047.00 15,802.00 19,047.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.45 0.59 0.37 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.56 0.77 0.43 0.47

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16,225.00 16,225.00 16,225.00 14,969.70 15,989.50
Year Ending Dec-18 19,459.30 19,459.30 19,459.30 17,146.00 19,047.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.43 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.51 0.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Central China Real Estate Ltd News

» More 0832.HK News