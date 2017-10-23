Edition:
India

MicroPort Scientific Corp (0853.HK)

0853.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.31 (+3.90%)
Prev Close
HK$7.95
Open
HK$7.95
Day's High
HK$8.43
Day's Low
HK$7.95
Volume
2,357,009
Avg. Vol
1,941,896
52-wk High
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 438.48 447.00 430.19 442.71
Year Ending Dec-18 6 496.78 541.00 473.30 483.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.02
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.04 0.06 0.03 0.04

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 438.48 438.48 438.48 441.45 442.71
Year Ending Dec-18 496.78 496.78 498.28 498.60 483.26
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02
Year Ending Dec-18 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

MicroPort Scientific Corp News