VSTECS Holdings Ltd (0856.HK)

0856.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.30HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
HK$3.20
Open
HK$3.17
Day's High
HK$3.32
Day's Low
HK$3.17
Volume
1,330,800
Avg. Vol
863,820
52-wk High
HK$3.32
52-wk Low
HK$1.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 51,976.00 51,976.00 51,976.00 51,753.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 56,554.00 56,554.00 56,554.00 55,088.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.44
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.49

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 51,976.00 51,976.00 51,976.00 52,314.00 51,753.00
Year Ending Dec-18 56,554.00 56,554.00 56,554.00 56,145.00 55,088.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.46 0.44
Year Ending Dec-18 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.49 0.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

