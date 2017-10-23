Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 51,976.00 51,976.00 51,976.00 51,753.00 Year Ending Dec-18 1 56,554.00 56,554.00 56,554.00 55,088.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.44 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.49