Digital China Holdings Ltd (0861.HK)

0861.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$4.74
Open
HK$4.74
Day's High
HK$4.79
Day's Low
HK$4.69
Volume
2,443,056
Avg. Vol
3,755,949
52-wk High
HK$7.15
52-wk Low
HK$4.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.80 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 14,333.30 14,585.00 14,081.70 13,011.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 16,604.40 17,425.40 15,783.30 14,516.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.07 0.07 -0.21 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.19 0.21 0.16 0.35

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 4,401.10 622.22 3,778.88 85.86
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,225.20 3,583.00 357.80 11.09
Quarter Ending Jun-15 15,618.80 11,720.70 3,898.08 24.96
Quarter Ending Mar-15 16,988.00 16,901.10 86.82 0.51
Quarter Ending Dec-14 18,138.90 18,792.10 653.28 3.60

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14,333.30 14,333.30 14,101.40 14,166.70 13,011.00
Year Ending Dec-18 16,604.40 16,604.40 16,087.70 16,137.70 14,516.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Digital China Holdings Ltd News