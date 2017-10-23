Digital China Holdings Ltd (0861.HK)
0861.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.63%)
HK$0.03 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$4.74
HK$4.74
Open
HK$4.74
HK$4.74
Day's High
HK$4.79
HK$4.79
Day's Low
HK$4.69
HK$4.69
Volume
2,443,056
2,443,056
Avg. Vol
3,755,949
3,755,949
52-wk High
HK$7.15
HK$7.15
52-wk Low
HK$4.33
HK$4.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.80
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|14,333.30
|14,585.00
|14,081.70
|13,011.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|16,604.40
|17,425.40
|15,783.30
|14,516.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.07
|0.07
|-0.21
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.19
|0.21
|0.16
|0.35
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4,401.10
|622.22
|3,778.88
|85.86
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|3,225.20
|3,583.00
|357.80
|11.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|15,618.80
|11,720.70
|3,898.08
|24.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|16,988.00
|16,901.10
|86.82
|0.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|18,138.90
|18,792.10
|653.28
|3.60
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14,333.30
|14,333.30
|14,101.40
|14,166.70
|13,011.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16,604.40
|16,604.40
|16,087.70
|16,137.70
|14,516.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings