China Medical System Holdings Ltd (0867.HK)
0867.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.30 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$15.00
Open
HK$15.36
Day's High
HK$15.36
Day's Low
HK$14.98
Volume
3,701,563
Avg. Vol
5,160,654
52-wk High
HK$15.52
52-wk Low
HK$11.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.94
|1.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|5,886.05
|6,140.23
|5,705.00
|5,977.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|6,771.97
|7,513.08
|6,327.29
|6,947.55
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|0.67
|0.72
|0.57
|0.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.78
|0.84
|0.60
|0.76
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|18.17
|18.57
|17.65
|23.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,886.05
|5,886.05
|5,894.58
|5,907.17
|5,977.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6,771.97
|6,771.97
|6,771.57
|6,817.06
|6,947.55
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|0.66
|0.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.78
|0.78
|0.77
|0.77
|0.76
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-China Medical System says Sa Manlin resigned as executive director
- BRIEF-China Medical System Holdings Ltd says unit enters into agreement with Destiny Pharma Plc
- BRIEF-China Medical System Holdings says Sky United Trading enters facility agreement with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) as original lender and agent