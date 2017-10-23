Edition:
China Medical System Holdings Ltd (0867.HK)

0867.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.30 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$15.00
Open
HK$15.36
Day's High
HK$15.36
Day's Low
HK$14.98
Volume
3,701,563
Avg. Vol
5,160,654
52-wk High
HK$15.52
52-wk Low
HK$11.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 5
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.94 1.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 5,886.05 6,140.23 5,705.00 5,977.37
Year Ending Dec-18 14 6,771.97 7,513.08 6,327.29 6,947.55
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.67 0.72 0.57 0.65
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.78 0.84 0.60 0.76
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 18.17 18.57 17.65 23.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,886.05 5,886.05 5,894.58 5,907.17 5,977.37
Year Ending Dec-18 6,771.97 6,771.97 6,771.57 6,817.06 6,947.55
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.66 0.65
Year Ending Dec-18 0.78 0.78 0.77 0.77 0.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

