Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd (0868.HK)

0868.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
HK$7.85
Open
HK$7.86
Day's High
HK$7.92
Day's Low
HK$7.73
Volume
7,551,866
Avg. Vol
10,849,431
52-wk High
HK$8.52
52-wk Low
HK$5.62

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.89 1.89 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 14,665.00 15,386.00 14,094.00 14,267.40
Year Ending Dec-18 8 15,768.30 17,721.00 14,746.00 15,116.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.94 1.06 0.86 0.86
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.03 1.21 0.82 1.05

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14,665.00 14,665.00 14,665.00 14,606.80 14,267.40
Year Ending Dec-18 15,768.30 15,768.30 15,768.30 15,747.80 15,116.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

