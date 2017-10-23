Edition:
India

O-Net Technologies Group Ltd (0877.HK)

0877.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
HK$5.74
Open
HK$5.79
Day's High
HK$5.82
Day's Low
HK$5.65
Volume
2,425,000
Avg. Vol
6,993,463
52-wk High
HK$7.55
52-wk Low
HK$3.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2,096.20 2,164.00 2,001.00 2,027.00
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2,675.20 2,876.00 2,426.00 2,360.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.28 0.30 0.24 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.40 0.44 0.33 0.32

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,096.20 2,096.20 2,081.80 2,103.20 2,027.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,675.20 2,675.20 2,640.80 2,681.60 2,360.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.30 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 0.40 0.40 0.39 0.41 0.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

O-Net Technologies Group Ltd News