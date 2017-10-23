Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 10,246.60 10,898.30 9,595.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 41,322.80 43,419.00 39,052.70 38,984.30 Year Ending Dec-18 19 44,536.90 51,095.20 38,841.00 45,626.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.06 0.10 0.02 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 0.32 0.38 0.24 0.21 Year Ending Dec-18 20 0.28 0.44 0.08 0.24 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -6.37 -6.37 -6.37 -1.83