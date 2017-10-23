Edition:
India

SJM Holdings Ltd (0880.HK)

0880.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$6.86
Open
HK$6.91
Day's High
HK$6.91
Day's Low
HK$6.76
Volume
3,537,168
Avg. Vol
10,408,384
52-wk High
HK$8.60
52-wk Low
HK$5.18

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.06 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 10 10 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(5) SELL 1 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.16 3.25 3.24 3.24

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 10,246.60 10,898.30 9,595.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 41,322.80 43,419.00 39,052.70 38,984.30
Year Ending Dec-18 19 44,536.90 51,095.20 38,841.00 45,626.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.06 0.10 0.02 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 0.32 0.38 0.24 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 20 0.28 0.44 0.08 0.24
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -6.37 -6.37 -6.37 -1.83

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 17,183.00 17,066.00 117.00 0.68
Quarter Ending Sep-14 18,315.70 18,091.00 224.67 1.23

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10,246.60 10,246.60 10,246.60 10,183.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 41,322.80 41,209.70 41,153.90 41,016.50 38,984.30
Year Ending Dec-18 44,536.90 44,787.70 44,921.50 45,049.60 45,626.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.27 0.24

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 2 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

SJM Holdings Ltd News