SJM Holdings Ltd (0880.HK)
0880.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$6.86
Open
HK$6.91
Day's High
HK$6.91
Day's Low
HK$6.76
Volume
3,537,168
Avg. Vol
10,408,384
52-wk High
HK$8.60
52-wk Low
HK$5.18
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.06
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.16
|3.25
|3.24
|3.24
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|10,246.60
|10,898.30
|9,595.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|41,322.80
|43,419.00
|39,052.70
|38,984.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|44,536.90
|51,095.20
|38,841.00
|45,626.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.06
|0.10
|0.02
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|0.32
|0.38
|0.24
|0.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|0.28
|0.44
|0.08
|0.24
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-1.83
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|17,183.00
|17,066.00
|117.00
|0.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|18,315.70
|18,091.00
|224.67
|1.23
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10,246.60
|10,246.60
|10,246.60
|10,183.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|41,322.80
|41,209.70
|41,153.90
|41,016.50
|38,984.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|44,536.90
|44,787.70
|44,921.50
|45,049.60
|45,626.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.31
|0.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|0.24
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|2
|4