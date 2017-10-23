Edition:
CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)

0883.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.89HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
HK$9.96
Open
HK$9.99
Day's High
HK$10.02
Day's Low
HK$9.82
Volume
57,932,285
Avg. Vol
72,071,155
52-wk High
HK$10.88
52-wk Low
HK$8.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 13 11 10
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.95 1.95 2.05 2.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 178,084.00 194,130.00 148,392.00 188,831.00
Year Ending Dec-18 23 189,400.00 227,571.00 147,548.00 226,408.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 24 0.63 0.89 0.43 0.57
Year Ending Dec-18 24 0.71 1.16 0.24 0.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 335.83 335.83 335.83 22.71

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 178,084.00 178,084.00 177,562.00 178,677.00 188,831.00
Year Ending Dec-18 189,400.00 189,400.00 189,019.00 193,569.00 226,408.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.63 0.63 0.62 0.50 0.57
Year Ending Dec-18 0.71 0.71 0.69 0.63 0.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

CNOOC Ltd News

