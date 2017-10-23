CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd (0884.HK)
0884.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
HK$4.39
Open
HK$4.42
Day's High
HK$4.42
Day's Low
HK$4.27
Volume
14,695,087
Avg. Vol
30,702,182
52-wk High
HK$5.33
52-wk Low
HK$1.96
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.71
|1.71
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|28,613.90
|29,649.00
|27,547.10
|25,064.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|34,583.70
|38,868.10
|31,703.00
|27,231.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|0.54
|0.62
|0.48
|0.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.65
|0.72
|0.59
|0.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|24.67
|25.39
|23.96
|23.89
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28,613.90
|28,613.90
|28,613.90
|28,430.10
|25,064.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|34,583.70
|34,583.70
|34,583.70
|33,805.00
|27,231.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.54
|0.54
|0.54
|0.54
|0.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|0.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group's unit enters agreement with Qingdao Yinshengtai Group
- BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group updates on September sales figures
- Fitch Upgrades CIFI to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
- BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group entered into joint venture agreement with Henderson China and Vantage Leader
- Fitch Rates China Aoyuan's Proposed USD Notes 'BB-(EXP)'