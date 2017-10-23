Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 28,613.90 29,649.00 27,547.10 25,064.30 Year Ending Dec-18 12 34,583.70 38,868.10 31,703.00 27,231.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.54 0.62 0.48 0.51 Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.65 0.72 0.59 0.59 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 24.67 25.39 23.96 23.89