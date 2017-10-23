Edition:
CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd (0884.HK)

0884.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
HK$4.39
Open
HK$4.42
Day's High
HK$4.42
Day's Low
HK$4.27
Volume
14,695,087
Avg. Vol
30,702,182
52-wk High
HK$5.33
52-wk Low
HK$1.96

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.71 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 28,613.90 29,649.00 27,547.10 25,064.30
Year Ending Dec-18 12 34,583.70 38,868.10 31,703.00 27,231.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.54 0.62 0.48 0.51
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.65 0.72 0.59 0.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 24.67 25.39 23.96 23.89

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 28,613.90 28,613.90 28,613.90 28,430.10 25,064.30
Year Ending Dec-18 34,583.70 34,583.70 34,583.70 33,805.00 27,231.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.51
Year Ending Dec-18 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.65 0.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd News

