Qianhai Health Holdings Ltd (0911.HK)
0911.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.12HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.83%)
HK$-0.00 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Open
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Day's High
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Day's Low
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Volume
21,472,500
21,472,500
Avg. Vol
54,563,510
54,563,510
52-wk High
HK$0.17
HK$0.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.07
HK$0.07
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-Qianhai Health Holdings' Yeung Wing Kong resigns as executive director
- BRIEF-Qianhai Health enters strategic cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Medical Healthcare Group
- BRIEF-Qianhai Health posts HY profit attributable HK$18.166 million
- BRIEF-Qianhai Health expects net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017