Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd (0921.HK)

0921.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$10.48
Open
HK$10.50
Day's High
HK$10.72
Day's Low
HK$10.34
Volume
6,468,000
Avg. Vol
2,754,528
52-wk High
HK$13.84
52-wk Low
HK$5.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.50 3.50 3.50 3.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 33,331.00 33,331.00 33,331.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 36,169.00 36,169.00 36,169.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.22 1.39 1.05 0.54
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1.23 1.25 1.20 0.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,427.12 4,072.97 354.16 8.00
Quarter Ending Mar-11 4,427.12 4,630.50 203.38 4.59
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.09 0.09 0.00 2.22
Quarter Ending Mar-11 0.09 0.08 0.01 13.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 33,331.00 33,331.00 33,331.00 33,331.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 36,169.00 36,169.00 36,169.00 36,169.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.22 1.22 1.22 1.22 0.54
Year Ending Dec-18 1.23 1.23 1.23 1.23 0.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

