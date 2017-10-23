Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd (0921.HK)
0921.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
10.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+0.95%)
HK$0.10 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$10.48
HK$10.48
Open
HK$10.50
HK$10.50
Day's High
HK$10.72
HK$10.72
Day's Low
HK$10.34
HK$10.34
Volume
6,468,000
6,468,000
Avg. Vol
2,754,528
2,754,528
52-wk High
HK$13.84
HK$13.84
52-wk Low
HK$5.72
HK$5.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|33,331.00
|33,331.00
|33,331.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|36,169.00
|36,169.00
|36,169.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.22
|1.39
|1.05
|0.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1.23
|1.25
|1.20
|0.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,427.12
|4,072.97
|354.16
|8.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|4,427.12
|4,630.50
|203.38
|4.59
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|0.09
|0.09
|0.00
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|0.09
|0.08
|0.01
|13.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|33,331.00
|33,331.00
|33,331.00
|33,331.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|36,169.00
|36,169.00
|36,169.00
|36,169.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.22
|1.22
|1.22
|1.22
|0.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.23
|1.23
|1.23
|1.23
|0.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings enters wealth management deals
- BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical says unit entered into 16th wealth management agreement
- BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical's H1 net profit up 20.2 pct y/y
- BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings to sell equity interest in a subsidiary
- BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical says SPD Bank as issuer entered into fifteenth wealth management agreement