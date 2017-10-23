Edition:
India

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd (0925.HK)

0925.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.34
Open
HK$0.34
Day's High
HK$0.35
Day's Low
HK$0.34
Volume
3,492,000
Avg. Vol
3,177,234
52-wk High
HK$0.53
52-wk Low
HK$0.31

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 -- -- 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 -- -- 1
(3) HOLD 0 -- -- 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 -- -- 0
(5) SELL 0 -- -- 0
No Opinion 0 -- -- 0
Mean Rating 2.00 -- -- 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 487.00 487.00 487.00 549.50
Year Ending Dec-18 1 536.00 536.00 536.00 822.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 0.01

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 487.00 487.00 -- -- 549.50
Year Ending Dec-18 536.00 536.00 -- -- 822.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.02 -0.02 -- -- 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.01 -0.01 -- -- 0.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Beijing Properties (Holdings) Ltd News

» More 0925.HK News