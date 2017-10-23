Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 487.00 487.00 487.00 549.50 Year Ending Dec-18 1 536.00 536.00 536.00 822.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 0.00 Year Ending Dec-18 1 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 0.01