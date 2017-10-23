China LNG Group Ltd (0931.HK)
0931.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
HK$1.36
Open
HK$1.35
Day's High
HK$1.37
Day's Low
HK$1.32
Volume
3,322,500
Avg. Vol
7,130,662
52-wk High
HK$2.32
52-wk Low
HK$1.15
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BRIEF-China LNG Group says in negotiations with Enterprise Energy regarding LNG development in PRC
- BRIEF-China Lng Group in negotiation to reach strategic cooperation with an energy company
- BRIEF-China LNG Group and Jiangyin Management to collaborate on construction project
- BRIEF-China LNG Group enters into Investment Cooperation Agreement
- BRIEF-China LNG Groups board proposes share consolidation