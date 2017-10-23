Edition:
Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd (0934.HK)

0934.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
HK$5.26
Open
HK$5.25
Day's High
HK$5.30
Day's Low
HK$5.20
Volume
2,224,570
Avg. Vol
4,091,697
52-wk High
HK$5.56
52-wk Low
HK$3.38

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.44 1.44 1.56 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,949.23 2,216.00 1,744.00 2,105.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7 2,088.82 2,546.00 1,799.00 2,277.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.52 0.57 0.46 0.49
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.59 0.66 0.51 0.56
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.15 21.15 15.15 8.59

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,949.23 1,949.23 1,949.23 1,777.72 2,105.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2,088.82 2,088.82 2,088.82 1,900.14 2,277.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.48 0.49
Year Ending Dec-18 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.55 0.56

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

