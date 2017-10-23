Edition:
Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd (0950.HK)

0950.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$6.67
Open
HK$6.67
Day's High
HK$6.70
Day's Low
HK$6.51
Volume
221,000
Avg. Vol
299,840
52-wk High
HK$7.88
52-wk Low
HK$6.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.11 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 983.04 1,000.09 966.00 1,029.83
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,077.94 1,097.88 1,058.00 1,213.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.11 0.11 0.11 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.47 0.49 0.45 0.43
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.52 0.54 0.50 0.49

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 983.04 983.04 983.04 996.35 1,029.83
Year Ending Dec-18 1,077.94 1,077.94 1,077.94 1,100.33 1,213.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.12 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.12 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.48 0.43
Year Ending Dec-18 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.53 0.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

