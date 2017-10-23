Edition:
Longfor Properties Co Ltd (0960.HK)

0960.HK on Hong Kong Stock

19.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
HK$19.40
Open
HK$19.58
Day's High
HK$19.60
Day's Low
HK$19.16
Volume
3,135,948
Avg. Vol
6,374,736
52-wk High
HK$22.85
52-wk Low
HK$9.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 10 11 11
(2) OUTPERFORM 16 16 14 16
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.76 1.76 1.76 1.73

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 28 68,562.40 91,878.00 61,428.00 62,833.80
Year Ending Dec-18 28 85,390.10 135,111.00 65,417.60 70,144.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 27 1.69 2.05 1.46 1.57
Year Ending Dec-18 27 2.06 2.46 1.62 1.78
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 20.35 22.34 18.10 13.49

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 68,562.40 68,562.40 68,559.90 67,624.40 62,833.80
Year Ending Dec-18 85,390.10 85,390.10 85,376.80 81,038.10 70,144.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.69 1.69 1.68 1.66 1.57
Year Ending Dec-18 2.06 2.06 2.04 1.96 1.78

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Longfor Properties Co Ltd News

