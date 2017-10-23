Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 28 68,562.40 91,878.00 61,428.00 62,833.80 Year Ending Dec-18 28 85,390.10 135,111.00 65,417.60 70,144.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 27 1.69 2.05 1.46 1.57 Year Ending Dec-18 27 2.06 2.46 1.62 1.78 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 20.35 22.34 18.10 13.49