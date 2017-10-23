Longfor Properties Co Ltd (0960.HK)
0960.HK on Hong Kong Stock
19.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
HK$19.40
Open
HK$19.58
Day's High
HK$19.60
Day's Low
HK$19.16
Volume
3,135,948
Avg. Vol
6,374,736
52-wk High
HK$22.85
52-wk Low
HK$9.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|10
|11
|11
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|16
|16
|14
|16
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.76
|1.76
|1.76
|1.73
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28
|68,562.40
|91,878.00
|61,428.00
|62,833.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|85,390.10
|135,111.00
|65,417.60
|70,144.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|1.69
|2.05
|1.46
|1.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|2.06
|2.46
|1.62
|1.78
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|20.35
|22.34
|18.10
|13.49
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|68,562.40
|68,562.40
|68,559.90
|67,624.40
|62,833.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|85,390.10
|85,390.10
|85,376.80
|81,038.10
|70,144.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.69
|1.69
|1.68
|1.66
|1.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.06
|2.06
|2.04
|1.96
|1.78
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-Longfor Properties Co says in Sept group recorded contracted sales of RMB13.14 bln
- BRIEF-Longfor Properties Co updates on increase in shareholding by substantial shareholder
- BRIEF-Longfor Properties Co announces increase in shareholding by substantial shareholder
- BRIEF-Longfor Properties posts contracted sales of RMB12.06 bln for August
- BRIEF-Longfor properties updates on July month contracted sales