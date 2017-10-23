Edition:
India

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd (0966.HK)

0966.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.30 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
HK$24.60
Open
HK$25.00
Day's High
HK$25.15
Day's Low
HK$24.60
Volume
16,387,390
Avg. Vol
10,224,678
52-wk High
HK$25.70
52-wk Low
HK$14.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 7 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 8
(3) HOLD 7 7 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.19 2.19 2.10 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 172,234.00 196,066.00 159,882.00 182,005.00
Year Ending Dec-18 15 205,671.00 233,926.00 186,366.00 214,630.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 1.45 1.80 1.14 1.61
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.77 2.09 1.40 1.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 21.72 30.00 16.50 4.94

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 172,234.00 172,234.00 172,863.00 169,675.00 182,005.00
Year Ending Dec-18 205,671.00 205,671.00 209,736.00 202,005.00 214,630.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.45 1.45 1.49 1.53 1.61
Year Ending Dec-18 1.77 1.77 1.82 1.84 1.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd News

» More 0966.HK News