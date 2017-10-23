Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 20 9,386.79 10,644.00 7,647.28 8,538.52 Year Ending Dec-18 20 9,967.81 12,507.00 8,551.24 9,745.59 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 21 0.32 0.36 0.29 0.37 Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.36 0.41 0.29 0.43 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.54 8.90 6.18 19.10