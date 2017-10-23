Edition:
Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd (0968.HK)

0968.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.76
Open
HK$2.76
Day's High
HK$2.80
Day's Low
HK$2.74
Volume
5,900,918
Avg. Vol
19,065,706
52-wk High
HK$2.92
52-wk Low
HK$2.12

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 9 9 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 9
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.90 1.86 1.86 1.91

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 9,386.79 10,644.00 7,647.28 8,538.52
Year Ending Dec-18 20 9,967.81 12,507.00 8,551.24 9,745.59
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 0.32 0.36 0.29 0.37
Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.36 0.41 0.29 0.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.54 8.90 6.18 19.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,386.79 9,386.79 9,370.16 9,137.78 8,538.52
Year Ending Dec-18 9,967.81 9,967.81 9,918.31 9,714.10 9,745.59
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.37
Year Ending Dec-18 0.36 0.36 0.35 0.35 0.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd News

