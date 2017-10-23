China Merchants Land Ltd (0978.HK)
0978.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-2.65%)
Prev Close
HK$1.51
Open
HK$1.51
Day's High
HK$1.51
Day's Low
HK$1.45
Volume
10,338,000
Avg. Vol
9,601,721
52-wk High
HK$1.92
52-wk Low
HK$1.07
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.25
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.25
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
