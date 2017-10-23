Edition:
India

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd (0980.HK)

0980.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+2.89%)
Prev Close
HK$3.11
Open
HK$3.16
Day's High
HK$3.22
Day's Low
HK$3.15
Volume
622,000
Avg. Vol
930,125
52-wk High
HK$4.53
52-wk Low
HK$2.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 26,537.60 27,630.20 25,445.00 27,212.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2 26,399.30 27,681.70 25,117.00 27,163.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.30 -0.29 -0.31 -0.02
Year Ending Dec-18 2 -0.12 -0.07 -0.17 0.06

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 26,537.60 26,537.60 26,537.60 27,064.00 27,212.50
Year Ending Dec-18 26,399.30 26,399.30 26,399.30 27,219.50 27,163.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.30 -0.30 -0.30 -0.16 -0.02
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.12 -0.12 -0.12 -0.05 0.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd News

» More 0980.HK News