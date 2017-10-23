Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 26,537.60 27,630.20 25,445.00 27,212.50 Year Ending Dec-18 2 26,399.30 27,681.70 25,117.00 27,163.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.30 -0.29 -0.31 -0.02 Year Ending Dec-18 2 -0.12 -0.07 -0.17 0.06