Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd (0980.HK)
0980.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.09 (+2.89%)
Prev Close
HK$3.11
Open
HK$3.16
Day's High
HK$3.22
Day's Low
HK$3.15
Volume
622,000
Avg. Vol
930,125
52-wk High
HK$4.53
52-wk Low
HK$2.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Hold
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|26,537.60
|27,630.20
|25,445.00
|27,212.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|26,399.30
|27,681.70
|25,117.00
|27,163.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.30
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-0.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|-0.12
|-0.07
|-0.17
|0.06
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26,537.60
|26,537.60
|26,537.60
|27,064.00
|27,212.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,399.30
|26,399.30
|26,399.30
|27,219.50
|27,163.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.30
|-0.30
|-0.30
|-0.16
|-0.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.05
|0.06
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket announces Lianhua Huashang's subscription for SPDB wealth management product
- BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings appoints Xu Tao has as executive director
- BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co says HY loss attributable RMB4.8 mln
- BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket expects to record a net loss HY 2017
- BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings updates on share transfer deals and resumption of trading