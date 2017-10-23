Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd (0996.HK)
0996.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.40
HK$0.40
Open
HK$0.41
HK$0.41
Day's High
HK$0.41
HK$0.41
Day's Low
HK$0.40
HK$0.40
Volume
13,460,000
13,460,000
Avg. Vol
28,967,686
28,967,686
52-wk High
HK$0.95
HK$0.95
52-wk Low
HK$0.39
HK$0.39
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-Carnival Group International posts HY revenue of HK$903.9 mln
- BRIEF-Carnival Group International says group expects substantial increase in HY loss
- BRIEF-Carnival Group International proposes rights issue to raise about HK$1,677 million
- BRIEF-Carnival Group International expects gain of about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June
- BRIEF-Carnival Group International entered into placing agreement