Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 4 8,088.11 8,133.94 8,030.50 -- Year Ending Feb-18 6 8,574.04 8,883.00 8,413.58 8,441.85 Year Ending Feb-19 6 9,181.96 9,670.00 8,968.00 8,999.93 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 5 0.25 0.28 0.24 -- Year Ending Feb-18 6 0.35 0.38 0.31 0.34 Year Ending Feb-19 6 0.43 0.48 0.38 0.37