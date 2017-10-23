Edition:
India

I.T. Ltd (0999.HK)

0999.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
HK$4.15
Open
HK$4.16
Day's High
HK$4.23
Day's Low
HK$4.15
Volume
497,400
Avg. Vol
757,728
52-wk High
HK$4.40
52-wk Low
HK$2.78

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- February 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 4 8,088.11 8,133.94 8,030.50 --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 8,574.04 8,883.00 8,413.58 8,441.85
Year Ending Feb-19 6 9,181.96 9,670.00 8,968.00 8,999.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 5 0.25 0.28 0.24 --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 0.35 0.38 0.31 0.34
Year Ending Feb-19 6 0.43 0.48 0.38 0.37

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 8,088.11 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 8,574.04 8,574.04 8,605.50 8,605.86 8,441.85
Year Ending Feb-19 9,181.96 9,181.96 9,210.29 9,210.29 8,999.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 0.25 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.33 0.34
Year Ending Feb-19 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.42 0.37

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

I.T. Ltd News