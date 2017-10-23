I.T. Ltd (0999.HK)
0999.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|February
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|4
|8,088.11
|8,133.94
|8,030.50
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|8,574.04
|8,883.00
|8,413.58
|8,441.85
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|9,181.96
|9,670.00
|8,968.00
|8,999.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|5
|0.25
|0.28
|0.24
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|0.35
|0.38
|0.31
|0.34
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|0.43
|0.48
|0.38
|0.37
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|8,088.11
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|8,574.04
|8,574.04
|8,605.50
|8,605.86
|8,441.85
|Year Ending Feb-19
|9,181.96
|9,181.96
|9,210.29
|9,210.29
|8,999.93
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|0.25
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|0.33
|0.34
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.42
|0.37
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|2
|0