C.banner International Holdings Ltd (1028.HK)
1028.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,903.87
|3,903.87
|3,903.87
|4,176.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4,500.61
|4,500.61
|4,500.61
|4,527.02
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.21
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,903.87
|3,903.87
|3,903.87
|3,964.93
|4,176.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,500.61
|4,500.61
|4,500.61
|4,535.05
|4,527.02
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.15
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.17
|0.21
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Oci International and C.Banner International enter into subscription agreement
- BRIEF-C.banner International announces acqusition of stake in EtonKids Educational Group
- BRIEF-C.Banner International announces issue of convertible bonds and notes
- BRIEF-C.Banner International appoints Yuan Zhenhua as CFO
- BRIEF-C.Banner International updates on establishment of a joint venture company