C.banner International Holdings Ltd (1028.HK)

1028.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.68
Open
HK$2.68
Day's High
HK$2.69
Day's Low
HK$2.64
Volume
756,000
Avg. Vol
898,133
52-wk High
HK$3.35
52-wk Low
HK$1.86

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3,903.87 3,903.87 3,903.87 4,176.38
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4,500.61 4,500.61 4,500.61 4,527.02
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.21

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,903.87 3,903.87 3,903.87 3,964.93 4,176.38
Year Ending Dec-18 4,500.61 4,500.61 4,500.61 4,535.05 4,527.02
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.15 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.17 0.21

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

