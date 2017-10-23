Edition:
Future Land Development Holdings Ltd (1030.HK)

1030.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$3.78
Open
HK$3.78
Day's High
HK$3.79
Day's Low
HK$3.69
Volume
7,624,000
Avg. Vol
22,814,498
52-wk High
HK$4.58
52-wk Low
HK$1.38

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 45,557.40 52,351.90 41,942.40 38,718.10
Year Ending Dec-18 3 59,648.40 69,090.30 54,723.80 51,526.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.40 0.55 0.25 0.31
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.55 0.76 0.33 0.48
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 37.03 53.77 20.30 18.20

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 45,557.40 45,557.40 44,432.60 43,177.90 38,718.10
Year Ending Dec-18 59,648.40 59,648.40 58,141.40 55,374.90 51,526.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd News

