Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp (1033.HK)
1033.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.33
HK$1.33
Open
HK$1.33
HK$1.33
Day's High
HK$1.35
HK$1.35
Day's Low
HK$1.32
HK$1.32
Volume
4,891,000
4,891,000
Avg. Vol
9,024,075
9,024,075
52-wk High
HK$1.78
HK$1.78
52-wk Low
HK$1.19
HK$1.19
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|-0.02
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|2.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|53,618.40
|57,905.20
|47,404.90
|55,307.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|61,754.80
|78,348.90
|53,312.30
|64,283.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.22
|0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|-0.05
|0.04
|-0.20
|0.05
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|53,618.40
|54,238.50
|54,665.30
|54,852.00
|55,307.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|61,754.80
|63,025.70
|64,214.60
|64,420.00
|64,283.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.13
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-0.03
|0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's unit enters contracts with Kuwait Oil Company
- BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's units sign contracts with Kuwait Oil Company, Shell
- BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service to raise up to 4 bln yuan in private placement of H-shares
- BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service plans A-share issue to boost capital, share trade to resume
- BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service posts HY net loss attributable of RMB2.29 bln