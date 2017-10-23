Edition:
Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp (1033.HK)

1033.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.33
Open
HK$1.33
Day's High
HK$1.35
Day's Low
HK$1.32
Volume
4,891,000
Avg. Vol
9,024,075
52-wk High
HK$1.78
52-wk Low
HK$1.19

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -0.02 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 2.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 53,618.40 57,905.20 47,404.90 55,307.10
Year Ending Dec-18 5 61,754.80 78,348.90 53,312.30 64,283.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.01 0.01 0.01 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.13 -0.04 -0.22 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 3 -0.05 0.04 -0.20 0.05

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 53,618.40 54,238.50 54,665.30 54,852.00 55,307.10
Year Ending Dec-18 61,754.80 63,025.70 64,214.60 64,420.00 64,283.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 --
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.13 -0.13 -0.07 -0.03 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.05 -0.05 0.01 0.01 0.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

