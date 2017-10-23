Edition:
TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd (1070.HK)

1070.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
HK$4.22
Open
HK$4.22
Day's High
HK$4.32
Day's Low
HK$4.10
Volume
3,101,300
Avg. Vol
1,378,928
52-wk High
HK$4.45
52-wk Low
HK$3.38

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.12 2.14 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 39,695.20 41,809.00 37,399.00 35,629.10
Year Ending Dec-18 8 43,017.10 45,793.00 39,536.00 39,422.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.25 0.31 0.21 0.27
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.31 0.40 0.20 0.29

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 40,784.00 8,543.07 32,240.93 79.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,883.10 9,686.37 1,196.73 11.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 7,300.00 7,357.59 57.59 0.79
Quarter Ending Dec-15 9,042.00 9,572.78 530.78 5.87
Quarter Ending Sep-15 8,817.46 9,047.00 229.54 2.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.28 0.04 0.24 85.36
Quarter Ending Mar-16 -0.02 0.06 0.07 -450.00
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -0.15 0.17 0.32 -210.46
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.08 -0.33 0.41 511.25
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.06 0.07 0.01 11.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 39,695.20 39,695.20 39,695.20 39,798.80 35,629.10
Year Ending Dec-18 43,017.10 43,017.10 43,017.10 42,620.50 39,422.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.24 0.27
Year Ending Dec-18 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.29 0.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

