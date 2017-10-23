TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd (1070.HK)
1070.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
HK$4.22
Open
HK$4.22
Day's High
HK$4.32
Day's Low
HK$4.10
Volume
3,101,300
Avg. Vol
1,378,928
52-wk High
HK$4.45
52-wk Low
HK$3.38
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.12
|2.14
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|39,695.20
|41,809.00
|37,399.00
|35,629.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|43,017.10
|45,793.00
|39,536.00
|39,422.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.25
|0.31
|0.21
|0.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|0.31
|0.40
|0.20
|0.29
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|40,784.00
|8,543.07
|32,240.93
|79.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,883.10
|9,686.37
|1,196.73
|11.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|7,300.00
|7,357.59
|57.59
|0.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|9,042.00
|9,572.78
|530.78
|5.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|8,817.46
|9,047.00
|229.54
|2.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.28
|0.04
|0.24
|85.36
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.07
|-450.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-0.15
|0.17
|0.32
|-210.46
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.08
|-0.33
|0.41
|511.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.06
|0.07
|0.01
|11.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|39,695.20
|39,695.20
|39,695.20
|39,798.80
|35,629.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|43,017.10
|43,017.10
|43,017.10
|42,620.50
|39,422.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.24
|0.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.29
|0.29
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0