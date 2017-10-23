Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 39,695.20 41,809.00 37,399.00 35,629.10 Year Ending Dec-18 8 43,017.10 45,793.00 39,536.00 39,422.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.25 0.31 0.21 0.27 Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.31 0.40 0.20 0.29