Edition:
India

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd (1086.HK)

1086.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.09 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$4.29
Open
HK$4.24
Day's High
HK$4.24
Day's Low
HK$4.10
Volume
2,126,500
Avg. Vol
2,680,660
52-wk High
HK$4.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.62 1.57 1.57 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 6,514.26 6,849.00 6,360.30 7,249.38
Year Ending Dec-18 7 7,004.19 7,306.00 6,650.20 7,972.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.23 0.26 0.20 0.31
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.30 0.36 0.27 0.40

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,514.26 6,518.07 6,500.04 6,539.40 7,249.38
Year Ending Dec-18 7,004.19 7,012.20 6,958.37 6,962.29 7,972.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.31
Year Ending Dec-18 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.29 0.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd News