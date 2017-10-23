Edition:
Modern Land (China) Co Ltd (1107.HK)

1107.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
HK$1.53
Open
HK$1.52
Day's High
HK$1.52
Day's Low
HK$1.48
Volume
1,731,600
Avg. Vol
4,085,263
52-wk High
HK$1.89
52-wk Low
HK$0.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 10,700.10 10,700.10 10,700.10 11,958.70
Year Ending Dec-18 1 12,576.60 12,576.60 12,576.60 14,368.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.52
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.65

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,700.10 10,700.10 10,700.10 11,027.60 11,958.70
Year Ending Dec-18 12,576.60 12,576.60 12,576.60 12,958.90 14,368.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.36 0.52
Year Ending Dec-18 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.40 0.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

