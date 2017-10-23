Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 10,700.10 10,700.10 10,700.10 11,958.70 Year Ending Dec-18 1 12,576.60 12,576.60 12,576.60 14,368.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.52 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.65