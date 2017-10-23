Edition:
China Resources Land Ltd (1109.HK)

1109.HK on Hong Kong Stock

23.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.25 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$24.10
Open
HK$24.10
Day's High
HK$24.60
Day's Low
HK$23.80
Volume
5,677,661
Avg. Vol
12,316,845
52-wk High
HK$27.45
52-wk Low
HK$17.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 9 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 18 18 18 17
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.74 1.74 1.67 1.63

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 25 123,418.00 136,530.00 105,681.00 133,147.00
Year Ending Dec-18 25 142,932.00 166,991.00 123,331.00 146,106.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 26 2.74 3.07 2.51 2.86
Year Ending Dec-18 26 3.19 3.63 2.87 3.25
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.06 15.98 13.80 18.59

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 123,418.00 123,418.00 123,773.00 123,918.00 133,147.00
Year Ending Dec-18 142,932.00 142,932.00 142,975.00 141,611.00 146,106.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.74 2.74 2.74 2.76 2.86
Year Ending Dec-18 3.19 3.19 3.19 3.21 3.25

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Resources Land Ltd News

