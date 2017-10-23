Edition:
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (1114.HK)

1114.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.55
Open
HK$21.55
Day's High
HK$22.00
Day's Low
HK$21.35
Volume
15,784,239
Avg. Vol
19,021,808
52-wk High
HK$23.85
52-wk Low
HK$9.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 10 8 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 17 16 16 13
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.90 1.93 2.00 2.07

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 29 5,548.07 6,425.00 4,866.00 5,432.96
Year Ending Dec-18 28 5,828.90 6,795.00 5,091.00 5,561.86
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 30 1.03 1.30 0.89 0.85
Year Ending Dec-18 30 1.53 1.78 1.17 1.03
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 36.28 38.65 33.91 20.11

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,548.07 5,548.07 5,531.82 5,407.72 5,432.96
Year Ending Dec-18 5,828.90 5,828.90 5,823.65 5,653.02 5,561.86
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.03 1.02 1.02 1.01 0.85
Year Ending Dec-18 1.53 1.52 1.50 1.39 1.03

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

