Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (1114.HK)
1114.HK on Hong Kong Stock
21.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
21.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.55
HK$21.55
Open
HK$21.55
HK$21.55
Day's High
HK$22.00
HK$22.00
Day's Low
HK$21.35
HK$21.35
Volume
15,784,239
15,784,239
Avg. Vol
19,021,808
19,021,808
52-wk High
HK$23.85
HK$23.85
52-wk Low
HK$9.04
HK$9.04
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|10
|8
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|17
|16
|16
|13
|(3) HOLD
|1
|2
|2
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.90
|1.93
|2.00
|2.07
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|5,548.07
|6,425.00
|4,866.00
|5,432.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|5,828.90
|6,795.00
|5,091.00
|5,561.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30
|1.03
|1.30
|0.89
|0.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|1.53
|1.78
|1.17
|1.03
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|36.28
|38.65
|33.91
|20.11
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,548.07
|5,548.07
|5,531.82
|5,407.72
|5,432.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,828.90
|5,828.90
|5,823.65
|5,653.02
|5,561.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.03
|1.02
|1.02
|1.01
|0.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.53
|1.52
|1.50
|1.39
|1.03
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|5
|0
- BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln
- BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln
- Renault-Brilliance deal seeks to tap China van growth
- Renault shares edge higher on new venture deal with Brilliance China Automotive
- BRIEF-Renault confirms new deal with Brilliance China Automotive