Starlight Culture Entertainment Group Ltd (1159.HK)
1159.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BRIEF-Starlight Culture Entertainment Group to buy stake in Starlight Legend Investment Ltd
- BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment Group announces termination of Macau Framework Agreement
- BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment Group says Chau Chit has been appointed as Deputy Chairman
- BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment Group says Luo Lei appointed as chief executive officer
- BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment says Yan Xu and Chen Hong are appointed as executive directors