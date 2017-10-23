Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (1171.HK)
1171.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.09 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$7.78
Open
HK$7.79
Day's High
HK$7.94
Day's Low
HK$7.78
Volume
11,163,312
Avg. Vol
17,800,055
52-wk High
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.12
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.20
|2.20
|2.10
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|48,408.70
|54,795.00
|39,780.70
|33,174.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|49,047.60
|58,778.00
|41,743.40
|34,165.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1.16
|1.41
|0.59
|0.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1.07
|1.46
|0.62
|0.17
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.05
|0.12
|0.07
|146.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.05
|0.09
|0.04
|74.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.05
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|48,408.70
|48,159.70
|47,098.40
|45,417.30
|33,174.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|49,047.60
|48,957.10
|47,792.50
|45,095.10
|34,165.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.16
|1.14
|1.07
|0.96
|0.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.07
|1.06
|0.97
|0.85
|0.17
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
- ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits soft amid geopolitical concerns
- BRIEF-Yanzhou Coal signs agreement with Glencore Coal on coal assets deal
- Yancoal gets OK to on-sell 16.6 pct of some Rio coal assets
- Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore
- UPDATE 3-Rio Tinto recommends Yancoal coal offer over Glencore