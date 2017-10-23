Edition:
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (1171.HK)

1171.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$7.78
Open
HK$7.79
Day's High
HK$7.94
Day's Low
HK$7.78
Volume
11,163,312
Avg. Vol
17,800,055
52-wk High
HK$8.43
52-wk Low
HK$5.12

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.20 2.10

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 48,408.70 54,795.00 39,780.70 33,174.10
Year Ending Dec-18 9 49,047.60 58,778.00 41,743.40 34,165.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1.16 1.41 0.59 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.07 1.46 0.62 0.17

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.05 0.12 0.07 146.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.05 0.09 0.04 74.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.05 0.05 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 48,408.70 48,159.70 47,098.40 45,417.30 33,174.10
Year Ending Dec-18 49,047.60 48,957.10 47,792.50 45,095.10 34,165.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.16 1.14 1.07 0.96 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 1.07 1.06 0.97 0.85 0.17

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

