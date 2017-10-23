Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd (1192.HK)
1192.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
HK$0.24
Open
HK$0.24
Day's High
HK$0.24
Day's Low
HK$0.24
Volume
2,439,514
Avg. Vol
4,622,325
52-wk High
HK$1.14
52-wk Low
HK$0.20
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
- BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals says Guangdong Zhenrong Energy and its unit ordered to wind up
- BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group announces freeze of shares of a subsidiary company
- BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group update on summons received by subsidiary
- BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals responds to statement published by individual investor
- BRIEF-Titan Petrochemicals Group expects to record loss attributable for HY