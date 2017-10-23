Edition:
China Resources Gas Group Ltd (1193.HK)

1193.HK on Hong Kong Stock

29.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
HK$29.10
Open
HK$29.30
Day's High
HK$29.55
Day's Low
HK$29.10
Volume
1,312,034
Avg. Vol
3,936,218
52-wk High
HK$31.80
52-wk Low
HK$20.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 7 10 8
(3) HOLD 10 11 7 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 4 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.37 2.52 2.27 2.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 26 36,399.10 38,538.90 33,924.00 34,844.30
Year Ending Dec-18 26 41,008.80 45,072.00 36,662.00 38,958.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 27 1.75 1.93 1.59 1.78
Year Ending Dec-18 27 1.95 2.34 1.38 2.01
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 19.49 22.23 16.75 15.23

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 36,399.10 36,399.10 36,350.90 36,006.00 34,844.30
Year Ending Dec-18 41,008.80 41,008.80 41,043.50 40,350.90 38,958.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.78
Year Ending Dec-18 1.95 1.95 1.96 1.97 2.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

