Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 26 36,399.10 38,538.90 33,924.00 34,844.30 Year Ending Dec-18 26 41,008.80 45,072.00 36,662.00 38,958.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 27 1.75 1.93 1.59 1.78 Year Ending Dec-18 27 1.95 2.34 1.38 2.01 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 19.49 22.23 16.75 15.23