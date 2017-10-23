Edition:
India

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd (1199.HK)

1199.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$8.94
Open
HK$8.93
Day's High
HK$9.05
Day's Low
HK$8.93
Volume
882,667
Avg. Vol
2,744,367
52-wk High
HK$9.95
52-wk Low
HK$7.51

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 577.96 606.00 552.00 650.03
Year Ending Dec-18 9 616.83 675.00 577.00 706.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.10 0.17 0.07 0.09
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.09 0.10 0.08 0.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 577.96 577.96 577.96 584.74 650.03
Year Ending Dec-18 616.83 616.83 616.83 626.96 706.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.08 0.09
Year Ending Dec-18 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd News