MMG Ltd (1208.HK)

1208.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.68
Open
HK$3.64
Day's High
HK$3.72
Day's Low
HK$3.59
Volume
12,837,000
Avg. Vol
22,672,784
52-wk High
HK$4.05
52-wk Low
HK$1.68

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 3.00 3.00 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3,981.80 4,099.00 3,900.00 3,202.79
Year Ending Dec-18 3 4,301.72 4,472.00 3,987.16 3,832.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.02
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.06 0.10 0.03 0.08

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,981.80 3,923.20 3,923.20 3,984.70 3,202.79
Year Ending Dec-18 4,301.72 4,216.58 4,216.58 4,216.58 3,832.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.02
Year Ending Dec-18 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.05 0.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

