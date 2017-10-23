Edition:
Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd (1212.HK)

1212.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.62
Open
HK$10.76
Day's High
HK$10.76
Day's Low
HK$10.52
Volume
185,119
Avg. Vol
919,594
52-wk High
HK$11.52
52-wk Low
HK$9.68

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.14 2.14 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 4,701.06 4,793.00 4,461.00 4,828.22
Year Ending Dec-18 6 4,974.37 5,193.63 4,636.00 5,069.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.38 1.63 1.16 0.97
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.07 1.14 1.03 1.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.10 15.50 4.71 8.69

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,701.06 4,701.06 4,701.06 4,701.06 4,828.22
Year Ending Dec-18 4,974.37 4,974.37 4,974.37 4,974.37 5,069.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.38 1.38 1.38 1.38 0.97
Year Ending Dec-18 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd News