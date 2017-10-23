Edition:
India

Times Property Holdings Ltd (1233.HK)

1233.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.25 (-2.96%)
Prev Close
HK$8.45
Open
HK$8.30
Day's High
HK$8.42
Day's Low
HK$8.15
Volume
1,476,000
Avg. Vol
4,284,155
52-wk High
HK$8.88
52-wk Low
HK$3.46

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.60 1.60 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 24,910.00 27,300.90 22,192.90 22,157.10
Year Ending Dec-18 4 32,681.80 40,083.40 26,666.20 24,277.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.45 1.55 1.38 1.46
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1.86 2.40 1.66 1.56

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 24,910.00 24,910.00 24,741.70 24,741.70 22,157.10
Year Ending Dec-18 32,681.80 32,681.80 32,504.10 32,504.10 24,277.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.45 1.45 1.44 1.43 1.46
Year Ending Dec-18 1.86 1.86 1.86 1.85 1.56

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Times Property Holdings Ltd News

