Edition:
India

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd (1238.HK)

1238.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.51%)
Prev Close
HK$3.98
Open
HK$4.07
Day's High
HK$4.07
Day's Low
HK$3.88
Volume
2,599,000
Avg. Vol
4,740,051
52-wk High
HK$4.49
52-wk Low
HK$2.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 17,016.70 18,614.00 15,436.00 18,147.20
Year Ending Dec-18 3 19,622.70 21,334.00 17,534.00 21,510.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.59 0.72 0.49 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.72 0.94 0.57 0.79

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17,016.70 17,016.70 17,016.70 17,016.70 18,147.20
Year Ending Dec-18 19,622.70 19,622.70 19,622.70 19,756.00 21,510.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.58 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 0.72 0.72 0.72 0.70 0.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd News

» More 1238.HK News