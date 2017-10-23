Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd (1238.HK)
1238.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|17,016.70
|18,614.00
|15,436.00
|18,147.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|19,622.70
|21,334.00
|17,534.00
|21,510.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.59
|0.72
|0.49
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.72
|0.94
|0.57
|0.79
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17,016.70
|17,016.70
|17,016.70
|17,016.70
|18,147.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19,622.70
|19,622.70
|19,622.70
|19,756.00
|21,510.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|0.58
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|0.70
|0.79
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings posts Sept contracted sales value of RMB1,874 mln
- BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says contracted sales in August amounted to about RMB1,457 mln
- BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says HY profit attributable was RMB1.49 bln
- BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says total contracted sales for seven months ended 31 July 2017 was RMB10,630 million
- BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate updates on notes issue