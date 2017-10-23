Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 9,795.00 9,795.00 9,795.00 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 10,127.00 10,127.00 10,127.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.43 0.43 0.43 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.51 0.51 0.51 --