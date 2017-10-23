Edition:
India

CNQC International Holdings Ltd (1240.HK)

1240.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.84
Open
HK$2.84
Day's High
HK$2.86
Day's Low
HK$2.80
Volume
1,922,500
Avg. Vol
3,066,078
52-wk High
HK$3.10
52-wk Low
HK$2.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(3) HOLD 0 0 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 9,795.00 9,795.00 9,795.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 10,127.00 10,127.00 10,127.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.43 0.43 0.43 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.51 0.51 0.51 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,795.00 9,795.00 9,795.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 10,127.00 10,127.00 10,127.00 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.43 0.43 0.43 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.51 0.51 0.51 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

CNQC International Holdings Ltd News